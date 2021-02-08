AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) CEO Sells $171,973.67 in Stock

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 3,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $171,973.67.

Shares of AZZ opened at $50.35 on Monday. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 102.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZZ. Sidoti cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,717,000 after acquiring an additional 97,683 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in AZZ by 358.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 633,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 495,629 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in AZZ by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 549,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AZZ by 56.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 495,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 179,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 89.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 442,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

