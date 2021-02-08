Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZYO. Cowen initiated coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZYO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.92. 64 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,342. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.32. Aziyo Biologics has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $18.20.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($13.42). The business had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aziyo Biologics stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Aziyo Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

