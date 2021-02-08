Axe 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $100,890.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Axe has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a market cap of $255,435.73 and approximately $100,890.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.06 or 0.01083381 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 356.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000163 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 144.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

