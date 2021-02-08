AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Shares Gap Up to $17.11

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.11, but opened at $20.10. AVROBIO shares last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 6,476 shares trading hands.

AVRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $692.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

