Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,154 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.88% of Avnet worth $30,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVT. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Avnet by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 5,219.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock opened at $37.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

In related news, Director Oleg Khaykin acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

