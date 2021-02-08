Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $35.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.14.

AVTR opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,845,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,509 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $313,505.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock valued at $910,119,771. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Avantor by 1,743.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

