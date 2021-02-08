Autonio Price Reaches $0.0542 on Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $189,007.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00050797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00178240 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00062849 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00063236 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00231172 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00072811 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

Autonio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

