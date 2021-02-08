Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes $273,000 Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2,121.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

DIVO stock opened at $33.11 on Monday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.