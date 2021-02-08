Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes $273,000 Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021 // Comments off

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2,121.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000.

DIVO stock opened at $33.11 on Monday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.