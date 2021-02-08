Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,533 Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 93.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $216.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.12 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.85. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

