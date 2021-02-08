Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,000 Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 9.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 115,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 13.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 30,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SABR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabre stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

