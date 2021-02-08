Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $246,000 Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,715 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $50.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

