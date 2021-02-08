Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $203,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $4,316,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Medtronic by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $118.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.41. The company has a market capitalization of $159.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.