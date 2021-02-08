Audius (AUDIO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12.79 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000698 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $36.40 million and approximately $12.79 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00052434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00177120 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00074286 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00060351 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00211731 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00067599 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

