aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) will report sales of $130,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80,000.00 and the highest is $150,000.00. aTyr Pharma reported sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year sales of $8.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $8.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.57 million, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $28.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

