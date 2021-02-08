aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) will report sales of $130,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80,000.00 and the highest is $150,000.00. aTyr Pharma reported sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.
On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year sales of $8.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $8.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.57 million, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $28.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for aTyr Pharma.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.27.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.
