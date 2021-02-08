ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig Sells 21,000 Shares

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.85, for a total value of C$563,841.60.

TSE:ATA opened at C$26.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.89. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.27 and a 1 year high of C$27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ATA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

