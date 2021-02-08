ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) PT Raised to C$33.00 at TD Securities

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) stock opened at C$26.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.68. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a one year low of C$14.27 and a one year high of C$27.76.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) news, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.85, for a total value of C$563,841.60.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

