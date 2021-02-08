Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth $279,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Atmos Energy by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 408,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,057,000 after purchasing an additional 230,866 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO opened at $89.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.93.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

