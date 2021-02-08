Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives “Sell” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATLKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 0.97. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

