Atari Token (ATRI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13,623.00

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Atari Token has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Atari Token has a market cap of $12.41 million and $13,623.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atari Token token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atari Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00055387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.00 or 0.01063986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,510.35 or 0.05518590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00046182 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00017367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00020144 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00030441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Atari Token Profile

ATRI is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 7,481,204,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,393,798 tokens. Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com . Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari

Atari Token Token Trading

Atari Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atari Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atari Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atari Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atari Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.