Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 195,762 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.34% of The Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBBK. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $18.34 on Monday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.66.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other The Bancorp news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $592,362.15. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

