Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 251.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 40,328 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth about $124,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 23.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBT opened at $47.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

CBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

