Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 187.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,492 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Meritage Homes worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In related news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of several research reports. Zelman & Associates lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.