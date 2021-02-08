Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 125.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,347 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.22% of Hope Bancorp worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,837,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,031,000 after buying an additional 716,196 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after buying an additional 666,897 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,448,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,155,000 after buying an additional 293,030 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 813,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 226,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 273,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

HOPE stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $14.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

