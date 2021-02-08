Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,890 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 869.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $11.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.26. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $127,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $45,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at $998,519.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,268,068 shares of company stock valued at $45,350,063. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

