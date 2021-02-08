Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,291 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in eGain were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eGain by 19.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 114,943 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of eGain by 4.3% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 286,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 100.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 174,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 87,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of eGain by 187.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 94,671 shares during the period. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eGain alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on EGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded eGain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. eGain Co. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a market cap of $363.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other eGain news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $289,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

eGain Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN).

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.