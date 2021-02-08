Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to announce sales of $3.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.13 million and the lowest is $1.80 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $4.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year sales of $81.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.80 million to $83.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.20 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $26.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASMB. Mizuho cut their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 259,022 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,361,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 32.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 295,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,430,000 after buying an additional 152,492 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 686,545 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASMB traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.28. 16,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,758. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $207.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.