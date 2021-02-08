Asian Fintech Price Up 166.2% Over Last 7 Days (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded 166.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Asian Fintech coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Asian Fintech has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $12.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00052972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.09 or 0.00172591 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00072300 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00059827 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00214170 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00067270 BTC.

Asian Fintech Coin Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin . Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io

Asian Fintech Coin Trading

Asian Fintech can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

