Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 125,292 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 125,292 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

INTC opened at $58.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $236.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

