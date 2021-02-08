Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Purchases 18,476 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,476 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

ICLN stock opened at $31.18 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

