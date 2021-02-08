Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V opened at $208.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.46 and a 200 day moving average of $203.52. The company has a market capitalization of $407.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.