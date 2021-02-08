Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARWR. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.69.

ARWR opened at $90.47 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -107.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.87.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $2,670,964.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,521,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,139,002.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,414 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,606. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

