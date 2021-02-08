Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Shares of ARW opened at $100.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $108.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $740,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $972,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 90.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

