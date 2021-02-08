Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stake Cut by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $12,523,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $740,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $972,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $100.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $108.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

