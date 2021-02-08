Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

AWI stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.34. 4,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,733. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $111.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 19,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,480,913.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,178,143. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,673,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,978 shares of company stock worth $7,039,218 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 21,525.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

