ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Tops $1.16 on Major Exchanges

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 8th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $12.97 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002649 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ARMOR has traded up 44.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00051081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00169042 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00070726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00058957 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00066517 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00207339 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,160,250 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

