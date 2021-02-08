Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,327 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Liberty Global by 329.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $24.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $25.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

