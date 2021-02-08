Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK stock opened at $152.52 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $153.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.43.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $635,508.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,260 shares of company stock worth $1,439,868 in the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

