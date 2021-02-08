Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,550 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,122,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,934,000 after purchasing an additional 265,947 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,739,000 after purchasing an additional 990,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,404,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 137,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saya Management LP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saya Management LP now owns 943,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,005,000 after purchasing an additional 253,052 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $41.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $43.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. NRG Energy’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

