Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 76,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in NiSource by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in NiSource by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

NYSE:NI opened at $22.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

