Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Stake Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,567,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,995 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Arco Platform worth $55,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 61.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 33.7% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter worth $267,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 25.1% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter worth $467,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $40.20 on Monday. Arco Platform Limited has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.76.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.03). Arco Platform had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $38.84 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

