Arch Resources (ARCH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Arch Resources to post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ARCH opened at $49.41 on Monday. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.19. The company has a market capitalization of $748.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

