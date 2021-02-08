ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.88

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 29803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AETUF. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ARC Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $217.81 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 65.18%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

About ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

