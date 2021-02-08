ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.52

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.52 and last traded at C$7.40, with a volume of 2290061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.90.

ARX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.77.

Get ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$272.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.31%.

About ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.