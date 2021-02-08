Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will report ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.27). Aravive posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aravive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.20. Aravive has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $14.94.

In related news, CFO Vinay Shah bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $46,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 27,318.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aravive by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 20,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aravive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

