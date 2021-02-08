Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,224 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,206,297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $190,403,000 after buying an additional 80,592 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 386.0% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 33,409 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $100.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.