Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $148.12 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective raised by Fundamental Research from $113.91 to $148.12 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $136.76 on Friday. Apple has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 36,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 155,101 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $12,437,000. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 28,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $17,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

