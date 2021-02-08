Apollon Limassol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $626,234.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $795,987.82 and approximately $626,234.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 34% lower against the US dollar. One Apollon Limassol token can now be purchased for approximately $3.18 or 0.00008268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.47 or 0.00359575 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,010 tokens. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.