Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

NYSE APO opened at $50.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $140,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 399,925 shares of company stock valued at $20,221,769. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 511,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,048,000 after acquiring an additional 83,379 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 633,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 73,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,861,000 after purchasing an additional 136,034 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

