Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Given “Hold” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Aphria from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Aphria from $11.75 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Aphria from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aphria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.28.

Shares of Aphria stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. Aphria has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aphria will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 622,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 209,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 650.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aphria

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

