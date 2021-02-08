Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.20

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$23.20 and last traded at C$22.95, with a volume of 1303777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities downgraded Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.42 to C$12.80 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$12.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Alliance Global Partners set a C$20.00 price objective on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.80 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.52.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

